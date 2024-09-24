Watch CBS News
Maps show track of potential Hurricane Helene: What to know about possible paths and storm surge

By Kerry Breen

/ CBS News

Weather system could become hurricane
Weather system could become hurricane slamming South 01:38

Tropical Storm Helene is forecast to rapidly intensify into a Category 3 hurricane and strike the Gulf Coast this week as a major hurricane. 

Tropical storm warnings and hurricane watches are in effect for parts of Cuba and Mexico, as well as nearly the entire Gulf Coast of Florida. The storm is expected to grow, supported by record-warm water in the Gulf of Mexico, and accelerate toward the Eastern Gulf Coast on Wednesday. 

A map from the National Hurricane Center shows the storm developing and blowing north through the Florida Panhandle on Thursday night. Tallahassee is in the center of the forecast path. Remainders of the storm are forecast to pass through Alabama and Georgia on Friday morning, passing over Huntstville and Atlanta, before continuing north through Tennessee and into the Midwest into the weekend. 

screenshot-2024-09-24-at-12-30-22-pm.png
An NHC forecast of Tropical Storm Helene's path. National Hurricane Center/NOAA

Strong winds are forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle on Thursday morning, maxing out at 90 miles per hour along the Gulf Coast and weakening to 70 miles per hour as the storm heads into Georgia throughout the day. Parts of the Southeast, including the Carolinas, will see winds in the 20-mile-per-hour range.  

screenshot-2024-09-24-at-12-42-57-pm.png
Wind forecasts from Tropical Storm Helene. National Hurricane Center/NOAA

Many areas are forecast to see dangerous storm surges, especially between Panama City and Tampa. The coast stretching from Ochlockonee River to Chassahowitzka could see between 10 and 15 feet of water. Nearby areas could see between 5 and 10 feet of water, and the Tampa Bay area is forecast to experience between 5 and 8 feet of storm surge. 

The Florida Keys may see between 1 and 3 feet of storm surge. 

screenshot-2024-09-24-at-12-45-00-pm.png
Forecasted storm surge from Tropical Storm Helene. National Hurricane Center/NOAA

The Florida Division of Emergency Management's Know Your Zone map allows residents to input their address and learn their evacuation route in case of flooding or other disaster. 

Much of Florida is expected to see one or two inches of rain, but the areas along the coast may see more, according to the hurricane center. Parts of the panhandle and southern Georgia and Alabama may see 4 to 6 inches of rain, and the area around Tallahassee may see up to 8 inches of rain. 

screenshot-2024-09-24-at-12-49-50-pm.png
Rain forecast of Tropical Storm Helene. National Hurricane Center/NOAA

Gusty squalls will sweep across Florida through Wednesday and Thursday, potentially bringing with them heavy rain, strong winds and a brief tornado, according to CBS Miami. 

Kerry Breen

Kerry Breen is a news editor at CBSNews.com. A graduate of New York University's Arthur L. Carter School of Journalism, she previously worked at NBC News' TODAY Digital. She covers current events, breaking news and issues including substance use.

