Spring-like weather for one more day, but rain chances return around Tri-State Area

While the spring-like weather continues around New York City, forecast maps show it's going to rain Thursday.

It's going to be a damp one out there, but there is a silver lining to the day.

When it will rain today

CBS News New York

After a rather mild Wednesday — and record breaking, in some cases — we're back at it with unseasonably mild temperatures this afternoon. Here in the city, we'll climb well into the 50s, but if you're heading to the Jersey Shore, we could be talking 60s!

Unfortunately, you'll need the umbrella through lunchtime, as we're expecting intermittent showers. Although, even into the afternoon, a brief, moderate bout of rain can't be ruled out. In between, expect a bit of cloud cover overhead with perhaps a break of sun here and there.

Things will clear up tonight, but there are some chilly changes in store. In fact, if you take into account the wind, it's only going to feel like the 30s and 20s by daybreak.

Spring-like weather short lived

By tomorrow, it's more or less back to reality as temperatures struggle to get out of the 40s. On top of that, it will be blustery, so it will only feel like the low 40s, at best. The good news is, we should see a good deal of sunshine across the area.

As for this weekend, we're expecting a dose of weather whiplash, as we go from nearly 60 degrees on Saturday to wind chills in the 20s by Sunday!