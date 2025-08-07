Woman slashed and robbed on NYC subway in 2nd random attack in 2 days, police say

A woman was slashed Wednesday night on the subway in Lower Manhattan. Police say it was the second random attack in the subway in two days.

They come as the latest crime statistics released by the NYPD on Wednesday show a 7.4% drop in felony assaults in the transit system compared to this time last year and a 4.5% decrease in misdemeanor assaults.

Woman, 29, slashed and robbed at Wall Street station

A woman was slashed on the subway in the Financial District, and police say it was the second random attack in two days. NYPD

The 29-year-old woman was slashed shortly after 11:10 p.m. Wednesday on board a northbound 3 train at the Wall Street station in the Financial District. She suffered cuts to her arm, hands and back, and she was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

A woman was slashed on the subway in the Financial District, and police say it was the second random attack in two days. NYPD

The suspect also stole her cellphone before taking off in an unknown direction wearing a face mask and carrying a gray backpack, police said.

25-year-old woman stabbed in back at 23rd Street station

The night before, police said a 25-year-old woman was randomly stabbed in the back at the 23rd Street station in Chelsea. It happened at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday inside the station.

The victim in that attack was also taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in either incident.

At this point, it's unclear if the two attacks are related.

Anyone with information about the attacks is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via their website.

Subway crime and congestion pricing

The MTA is under intense scrutiny over subway crime as Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has moved to pull the plug on the state's congestion pricing toll in Manhattan.

Last month, the Federal Transit Administration called on the MTA to answer questions about certain security measures.

"MTA giving USDOT the runaround when New York City grapples with a dramatic uptick in subway assaults is unacceptable," Duffy said in early July. "The innocent victims of these horrific crimes and the daily commuters who live in fear of violence deserve better. The MTA should provide us with the information we need to assess the gaps in their security strategy and safety protocols. It's time we restore order on New York's transit systems — lives are at stake."

MTA leadership and Gov. Kathy Hochul dispute that, saying transit crime has gone down, and they have touted congestion pricing as a success.

"The bottom line, as we said yesterday, crime is way down, ridership is up, and congestion pricing is an amazing success. Everybody recognizes it. Eventually they'll figure it out in Washington," MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber responded at the time.