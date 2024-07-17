NYC subway crimes down by double digits, officials tout surge of National Guard & police officers into transit system

NEW YORK -- New York City subway crime numbers continue to fall by double digits, and the governor and mayor are crediting their influx of law enforcement officers into the transit system.

Officials announced Wednesday transit crime is down 44.4% this week compared to the same week last year and down 7.8% year-to-date.

July in also on track to be the sixth straight month of double-digit decreases, officials said.

Transit crime fell by 15.4% in February, 23.5% in March, 23% in April, 10.6% in May and 15.3% in June, according to the mayor's office.

"We've had five straight months of double-digit decreases in overall subway crime after we surged more than 1,000 additional officers into the system in February, and, so far, in July, we're on track for a sixth month of safer subways," Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. "Today, other than during the pandemic, our transit system is the safest it's been in 14 years, with the lowest number of robberies in recorded history."

The latest crime stats come a week after police reported two separate subway slashings at the Times Square-Port Authority station.

Surge of National Guard and police into the subway

Following a series of attacks on riders and transit workers earlier this year, Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered the National Guard and MTA Police into the system to help with subway bag checks. The city also sent additional officers to patrol cars and platforms.

"Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority, and it's clear that the proactive measures we're taking to prevent and reduce violence on our subways are working," Hochul said in a statement Wednesday. "Secure, reliable transit is a necessity for residents and visitors in our great city."

Back in March, the governor laid out a five-point safety plan that included things like banning repeat offenders, installing cameras in conductors' cabins and $20 million for mental health outreach.

In response to Wednesday's crime numbers, the Riders Alliance once again called on Hochul to invest in the subway system by bringing back congestion pricing.

"With subway crime numbers heading quickly in the right direction, Governor Kathy Hochul needs to address the urgent infrastructure challenges facing riders by starting congestion pricing," Riders Alliance Policy & Communications Director Danny Pearlstein said in a statement. "After major subway meltdowns on the morning and evening commute yesterday, the governor owes the New Yorkers who elected her the modern, reliable, accessible transit system we deserve."

The governor pumped the brakes on congestion pricing just weeks before its start date, raising concerns about the cost to everyday New Yorkers and the economy.