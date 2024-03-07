Subway rider stabbed after standing up for elderly woman at Bronx station, police say

NEW YORK - A subway rider was stabbed in the hand overnight after police say he confronted two people for harassing an elderly woman in the Bronx.

The 53-year-old man was attacked shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday at the Pelham Parkway 2 train station.

Police said he was stabbed in the right hand after confronting the suspects, who took off in a white van.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The attack came just hours after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the National Guard and State Police are being deployed to help the NYPD conduct subway bag checks following a rise in crime so far this year.

Several violent incidents have been reported in the past weeks, including assaults on riders and transit workers.

"Let me just be very, very clear. These brazen, heinous attacks on our subway system will not be tolerated," Hochul said Wednesday.

The governor's five-point safety plan also includes installing security cameras in conductor cabins, $20 million to expand mental health outreach, working to change state laws to ban people who commit violent crimes in the system, and improving coordination with district attorneys when it comes to repeat offenders.

Mayor Eric Adams told CBS New York the bag searches will be random, "not profiling."

"I know how it plays on your psyche when you hear about some random acts of violence, and that's why we must be proactive," he said.

City Hall sources say the NYPD will deploy 94 bag-screening teams at 136 stations, about one-third of the 472 stations across the system.

Meanwhile, police continue to search for the suspects in this latest stabbing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).