64-year-old postal clerk recounts being kicked onto the tracks at Penn Station on Sunday

NEW YORK -- A postal clerk from Queens is now out of the hospital and sharing his story after someone kicked him onto the subway tracks on Sunday night at Penn Station.

It was the latest in an increase in subway crimes that has riders on edge and MTA leaders searching for solutions.

The victim spoke with CBS New York's Tim McNicholas on Monday.

"Back pain too much," 64-year-old victim Abu Khan said.

Khan is now recovering at home in Queens after spending some time in hospital.

"He kick me in my back, and I go out and fall on the track," Khan said.

Khan said he hit his head during what police described as an unprovoked attack Sunday afternoon at Penn Station. He said he wasn't sure he'd survive because he feared a train might come.

"I said, I gonna die any time," Khan said.

He said he believes he hurt his leg as other passengers helped him up off the tracks.

Penn Station is also where police say a man made anti-gay remarks and then attacked a 27-year-old man with a boxcutter on Friday. Detectives also say they're also looking for whoever punched a 17-year-old in the face Sunday night at the 168th Street station in Washington Heights.

NYPD data shows subway crime is up about 13% compared to this time last year. Gov. Kathy Hochul said she plans on making an announcement Wednesday about new strategies to fight subway crime.

"We will make people feel more safe with more police on the subway station. Yes, people want to see that. They' been asking for it. We're going to give that," Hochul said.

Khan said he wants to see security improvements as well. The postal clerk, who was just trying to get home from work, said doctors told him there was some internal bleeding in his head.

As police continue to search for the suspect, Khan shared a question for him.

"I could say to him, 'Sir, what I did to you? Why he kick me? I am gentle to everybody,'" Khan said.