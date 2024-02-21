NYPD working 12-hour shifts after latest numbers show rise in subway crimes, Mayor Adams says

MTA stepping up patrols on subways to combat spike in crime

NEW YORK -- With New York City subway crimes on the rise this year, Mayor Eric Adams says NYPD officers will be working 12-hour shifts.

The mayor says the subway system is averaging about six felonies a day, and he wants to see those statistics improve. That's why he's implementing longer shifts for police officers.

According to the NYPD's latest CompStat report, transit crime rose 18% in the first two months of this year, compared to the same time last year.

Adams said part of the challenge was losing funding for the city's Subway Safety Plan, which flooded the system with officers in 2022.

"The mayor and the police commissioner have expressed that they are concerned. These numbers are driving fear, and they're trying to go back to 12-hour tours, go back to flooding the subway, go back to higher visibility," explained CBS New York's Law Enforcement Contributor and former NYPD Deputy Commissioner Richard Esposito. "When I say 'go back,' that means all of these things stopped for a bit of time."

As a temporary solution, the mayor announced officers will begin 12-hour shifts to bolster visibility underground, while his administration works with the Transit Authority and governor's office to see if he can get more financial support.

"We want officers walking through the trains, being at the platforms, being near the token booth and identifying where the crime is actually taking place," Adams said. "We're seeing a substantial amount of that crime taking place on our subways."

Crime has been at the forefront of many people's minds after several MTA workers were recently attacked. Noreen Mallory, a 58-year-old customer service agent, has a fracture to her eye socket after being punched last Wednesday at the Wall Street subway station.

In a different effort to improve conditions underground, the MTA is adding LED lighting to four subways stations. Officials say riders should notice changes to platforms, mezzanines and staircases.

The brighter lights will also help the hundreds of thousands of cameras the MTA has to capture better images, if crime occurs.