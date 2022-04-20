Deadly subway shove suspect Simon Martial placed indefinitely in psychiatric facility

NEW YORK - There's an update on a deadly subway push in Times Square.

Simon Martial, who was arrested in January, is accused of shoving MIchelle Go to her death in front of an oncoming train.

Martial will be sent to a psychiatric facility indefinitely.

He was previously found unfit to stand trial.

The Manhattan DA's office had requested to review the case.

During a second court appearance, Martial was remanded to the custody of the Department of Mental Health and Hygiene until he is fit to stand.