How to watch New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's State of the State address today

NEW YORK -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is delivering her State of the State on Tuesday afternoon, laying out her agenda for 2025.

Hochul is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. from the Hart Theater in Albany, New York. She will be followed by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who is also giving his State of the State address at 3 p.m.

Watch both of their speeches live on CBS News New York in the video player above.

Hochul's "money in your pocket" agenda

As Hochul first revealed what she plans to announce in her State of the State, the governor stood behind a wall of signs that read, "money in your pocket." That's one of the major themes she will focus on, as she formally tells the Legislature what she wants to accomplish this year.

"Here's my message: I'm on your side," she said last month.

Sources familiar with the speech tell CBS News New York the first up with be a middle class tax cut for people making $323,000 or less -- the lowest tax rate in 70 years.

There will be lots of proposals to make life more affordable, including free breakfast and lunch for every student in the state, a plan to send refund checks of up to $500 to middle class New Yorkers, another to expand the Child Tax Credit from $330 to $1,000 per child, along with a series of protections for homeowners and first time homebuyers.

"I am so committed to helping New York families in any way possible, make your lives better in real, tangible ways," the governor said at her announcement last month. "Putting money back in your pocket."

Hochul is also expected announce plans to offer free tuition at city and state colleges for students pursuing degrees in high-demand fields.

New York residents between the ages of 25 and 55 enrolled in associate degree programs for nursing, teaching, engineering and some other fields at schools run by the State University of New York (SUNY) and City University of New York (CUNY) would be eligible. The cost of books and other fees would also be covered.

New Yorkers currently receive discounted tuition at SUNY and CUNY schools, and residents who made less than $125,000 are already eligible for free tuition.

NYPD on every subway train overnight

Also top of mind will be safety on the subway, in light of several recent attacks, including a woman burned to death while sleeping on a train in Coney Island, and a man randomly pushed onto the tracks on New Year's Eve in Chelsea.

The governor will seek funds to put an NYPD officer on every train from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. She will also propose a raft of new mental health policies, including a controversial proposal to allow the involuntary commitment of the mentally ill -- something New York City Mayor Eric Adams is also pushing for.

The governor has already deployed the National Guard into the system and last year she unveiled a five-step plan to install more cameras, target repeat offenders and fund mental health outreach.

In his own State of the City address last week, Adams said he is focused on making New York City "the best place to raise a family."

"People need to be safe, but they also need to feel safe," the mayor said. "We're starting by adding hundreds of new officers in the subway system later this month."

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch has said the latest wave of police officers into the subway would be stationed on platforms and in train cars.

In a nod to President-elect Donald Trump and his concerns about migrants coming across the Canadian border, Hochul will also call for a crackdown on criminal organizations that smuggle guns, drugs and people across the northern border.

One proposal not in the State of the State is a call for a cellphone ban in schools. Sources say that will be included in the budget she announces in the next few weeks.

CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer will have more coverage of the governor's speech later this afternoon.