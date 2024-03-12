National Guard subway bag checks have transit workers union pushing back at Gov. Kathy Hochul

NEW YORK -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is facing criticism from the state's transit workers union over her deployment of the National Guard to help combat subway crime.

Transport Workers Union Local 100 officials say the governor's plan falls short of providing a long term solution.

Last week, Hochul announced 750 members of the National Guard would join NYPD and MTA officers to conduct subway bag checks.

The union says the National Guard presence acknowledges how serious transit crime is, but the response is not sustainable.

Union representatives criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for what they called a lack of action with minimal penalties and fast releases.

They also said MTA Chair Janno Lieber is "waiting for others to act on issues, including banning criminals from the system and implementing a strategy to deal with the homeless and mentally ill."

"We need for our members to come to work safe, go back home to their families safe. We need for the riding public to be safe and want to ride to ride the transit system," TWU Local 100 President Richard Davis said Tuesday.

The governor responded a short time later to criticism about the National Guard carrying military-grade weapons.

"People were asking for us to do something. So, what I could do, because I have the resources available to me as governor, I could bring in people to stand and be a supportive role, to be a deterrent," Hochul said. "As soon as I saw the first photo of them carrying a long gun, I said, I don't think that's necessary. I want to make sure they understand what my approach is. This is more akin to just being there in a supportive role, letting people know if they need help there's extra people there. So it was just a decision to say this is a different role for them for now."

The MTA shared a statement, reading in part, "Crime is down in transit over the last month... The NYPD is the finest police department in the world and we have full confidence in its ability to keep New Yorkers safe, especially after they surged a thousand more officers into the subway system."

"Manhattan is the only borough in the city where transit crime is down, yet ironically the only local elected official named at today's press conference was Alvin Bragg. We make charging decisions based on facts and evidence, and anyone who jeopardizes the safety of passengers or transit workers is held accountable. The continued decrease in transit crime throughout the borough is the result of our comprehensive strategy and close collaboration with our law enforcement partners," a spokesperson for the Manhattan DA's office said. "We care deeply about the safety of TWU members. We have offered and continue to welcome a meeting with TWU leadership, so we can have a productive conversation with real solutions that will hold up in court."