With NYC subway safety in the spotlight, Michelle Go's father speaks out 3 years after deadly shoving incident

NEW YORK - Wednesday marks three years since New York City businesswoman Michelle Go was killed after being pushed in front of an oncoming train in Times Square by a homeless man with schizophrenia.

Her father spoke with CBS News New York on the same day Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered her State of the State speech and discussed subway safety.

What happened to Michelle Go

On Jan. 15, 2022, 40-year-old Michelle Go, a manager at Deloitte who made it her mission to help at-risk and homeless families, was pushed in front of the oncoming train.

"She worked with the homeless. There's the irony in that, about her being murdered by a homeless person," Michelle's father Justin Go said.

It has been three years, but the piercing pain in his heart has not healed.

"I'm not the same as I was before. Between times of depression, anger, anxiety," Go said.

The family lives in California but came to New York City for a private prayer walk to honor Michelle's life and keep her legacy alive.

"Michelle was very bright. She had a great, unique laughter," Go said.

"We were just totally floored"

He remembered officers coming to his California home to deliver the devastating news.

"We were just totally floored," Go said. "We became what I call the other people that you always read about and say, well, I'm glad that didn't happen to me."

Sadly, Go's family is not alone. According to New York City's latest crime statistics, there were 29 people pushed onto subway tracks in 2022. In 2023, there were 17. In 2024, there were 26. Just recently, on New Year's Eve, a man was shoved in front of a subway in Chelsea.

New subway safety measures coming, Hochul says

During Hochul's speech, she talked about subway safety initiatives, including expanding involuntary commitment, adding more officers and barriers, and installing LED lights at all subway stations.

"More police where they are needed, safety infrastructure and critical interventions to help the homeless and mentally ill get the help they need, instead of languishing on trains and frightening fellow commuters," Hochul said.

"I think that's a good first step in that direction," Go said.

He is still pushing for the Michelle Go Act, a bipartisan bill introduced in 2022, which would double psychiatric hospital beds accessible to Medicaid patients. Go says he doesn't want another family to go through the heartbreak and lingering sadness his family continues to struggle with.

"It's not going to bring Michelle back," he said. "And of course, it will hopefully increase the health, safety and welfare of other New Yorkers here."