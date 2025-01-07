Suspect charged with setting woman on fire on NYC subway due in court for arraignment

Woman lit on fire and killed on NYC subway identified, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- The man accused of setting a woman on fire on a New York City subway car is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

Sebastian Zapeta, 33, was indicted last month on four counts of murder and one count of arson in the death of 57-year-old Debrina Kawam.

He is scheduled to be appear in court at 10 a.m. in Brooklyn.

Debrina Kawam burned to death on NYC subway

Authorities say Zapeta intentionally lit Kawam on fire while she was sleeping on board an F train at the Coney island-Stillwell Avenue station on December 22. They say he fanned the flames with a shirt before sitting on a platform bench and watching her burn.

Kawam, a New Jersey native who was homeless, died in the attack.

According to immigration officials, Zapeta entered the United States illegally from Guatemala in 2018. He was deported and then re-entered the country again.

Prosecutors say he confirmed to police he was the man in the surveillance photos and videos but said he drinks a lot of alcohol and did not recall what happened.

Brooklyn District attorney Eric Gonzalez called the crime a malicious deed and said the charges Zapeta now faces are "significant," with murder in the first degree carrying the possibility of life without parole.

In response to recent subway attacks, including a passenger being pushed in front of a train in Chelsea and several transit stabbings, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced plans for new legislation in the executive budget to change the state's involuntary commitment standards when it comes to people experiencing mental illness.