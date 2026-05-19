State lawmaker trying to nullify NYC storefront gate transparency law

A New York state lawmaker is trying to nullify a New York City law that requires security gates on storefronts to be mostly transparent.

Business owners rallied outside Assemblyman Lester Chang's office Tuesday as he introduced a bill in Albany to override Local Law 75, which requires most commercial roll-down gates to be at least 70% transparent.

Last week, city lawmakers introduced an amendment to the law that would grandfather in existing gates.

"That's not good enough. Let's cancel it. Roll it back. Leave the business figure out themselves," Chang said.

"Small business owners should not be forced by local governments to spend thousands of dollars replacing security grills that already protect their stores, employees, and their families," another speaker said.

The law was passed back in 2009, and enforcement was originally set to begin on July 1, 2026. According to officials, the goal of the law was to deter graffiti and improve storefront aesthetics.

In recent weeks, business owners, lawmakers and advocates have called for changes to the law, with many citing the financial impact on store owners. Others voiced safety concerns.

A spokesperson from the Department of Buildings says it will pause enforcement until lawmakers decide on an amendment to the city bill.