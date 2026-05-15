NYC Council trying to ease storefront gate transparency law's impact on business

New York City is preparing to enforce a 17-year-old law requiring transparent storefront security gates instead of traditional solid roll-down ones. But owners, lawmakers and advocates are debating whether struggling small businesses can handle the cost of replacement.

On July 1, the city plans to begin enforcing a law passed in 2009 requiring most commercial roll-down gates to be at least 70% transparent.

"It's really affecting people's livelihoods"

For City Gates USA in Queens, business has surged ahead of the summer deadline.

"After your story broke, people have been reaching out to us over email, calling us," said Vincent Greco, the company's president. His family has owned the company since 1955.

"The story that you broke is very important because it's really affecting people's livelihoods," Greco said.

Inside the workshop, metal is being cut and fabricated into roll-down gates that will soon be installed on storefronts across the city.

He demonstrated several options that would comply with the law, including punching holes into existing solid gates. But despite the potential business boost, he said he is concerned about the financial impact on store owners.

"I think it would be good for our business, but again, everyone is going to be affected in a real negative way," Greco said.

NYC Council considering alternative option

The concern is now drawing attention from lawmakers on the New York City Council.

Bronx Councilmember Althea Stevens introduced legislation Thursday that would grandfather in existing gates while requiring any new installations to comply with transparency standards.

"I'm not sure what outreach was done, what education was done, but right now, as I'm talking to businesses and bids, they're telling me that they didn't know this was happening, this was coming up," Stevens said.

A spokesperson for the New York City Department of Buildings said the agency would consider delaying enforcement if it looks like a bill would progress through the City Council. That would allow time for the new law to take effect and minimize confusion.

A spokesperson for the mayor's office also said the administration supports the proposed legislation.

"When I've talked to small businesses, this law was an issue that they raised. Our focus is on reducing the cost burdens for small businesses and eliminating the bureaucracy that weighs them down," Deputy Mayor of Economic Justice Julie Su said in a statement.

Advocates say the law improves safety, appearance

Some business advocates, like the Garment District Alliance, have supported and advocated for transparent gates for decades.

"If you're walking through a neighborhood that's like the hatches are battened and the gates are down and, you know, you can't see what's going on behind that solid gate. It's an ominous, scary feeling," Blair said.

Since the law passed, the alliance has worked to educate business owners and previously offered financial incentives to help businesses install compliant gates.

While some commercial corridors estimate only about 15% of storefronts currently comply with the transparency requirements, Blair said the Garment District is roughly 45% compliant, likely because of their efforts.

"I wouldn't change any laws. You have to do it. But maybe you implement some kind of a grace period where you have up to a year or something," Blair said about pushback.

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