NYC lawmakers push to delay enforcement of 2009 storefront gate law

Lawmakers and small business advocates are calling on New York City to delay enforcement of a 2009 law requiring most roll-down gates on storefronts to be at least 70% transparent, arguing the rule is now placing significant financial strain on struggling businesses.

The push comes as the city moves toward a July 1 deadline to begin enforcing Local Law 75, originally passed as a streetscape beautification and anti-graffiti measure.

Explaining Local Law 75

On Monday, council members and merchants gathered in Bensonhurst to urge the city to pause enforcement as the deadline approaches.

"We have a law they passed back 17 years ago. Seventeen years ago, and now it has become a poison pill for our small businesses," Brooklyn Councilmember Chris Banks.

"If we don't do anything that will place tremendous burdens to small business owners, small landlords, small property owners all across New York City," said Dr. Larry He, a Brooklyn activist.

The law was intended to replace solid metal security gates with see-through designs to improve visibility and aesthetics during off-hours. However, city leaders now say most storefronts remain out of compliance.

"Just look at this block. How many gates have to be changed? Almost every single one," Councilmember Susan Zhuang said.

"When we pass a law, it is our failure if we don't give educational material to come with it, and go door by door, the same way you can pass by to give a summons," Councilmember Mercedes Narcisse added.

Small business owners sound off

Business owners say the mandate overlooks safety concerns, showing examples of modified transparent gates that still have materials placed behind them to shield store interiors due to fear of break-ins.

"We don't feel safe," one business owner said.

"No one in 2009 could have protected that small business in 2026 today will be under so much pressure," said John Jiang of the New York Laundromat Business Association.

Some relief may be on the horizon. Councilmember Althea Stevens plans to introduce legislation this week that would grandfather in existing gates while requiring only new installations to meet transparency standards.

"We see this as a huge fight in making sure that we keep businesses affordable in this city," Stevens said.

DOB sends message to City Council

The proposal sets up a race against the clock to pass through committees and the full council before enforcement begins July 1.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Department of Buildings says, "If a new bill is introduced, and the City Council informs us that the proposed legislation is likely to pass, the Department will exercise discretion in delaying enforcement to allow time for the new law to take effect, as it would be counterproductive to take enforcement action with the likelihood that there will be an imminent change to the law being enforced."

Otherwise, the agency said it will not conduct proactive inspections and will enforce the law only in response to 311 complaints. Any violations issued would be dismissed if a gate is replaced within 90 days.

Have a story idea or tip in Brooklyn? Email Hannah by CLICKING HERE.