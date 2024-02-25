Suspect in murder of Georgia nursing student entered U.S. illegally, had previously been arrested, ICE says

The suspect in the murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Hope Riley entered the U.S. illegally from Venezuela and had been previously arrested in New York, officials said Sunday.

The suspect, 26-year-old Jose Ibarra, was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Sept. 8, 2022, after he unlawfully entered the U.S. near El Paso, Texas, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement.

Ibarra was released by U.S. border officials pending a review of his immigration case, ICE said. He was arrested a little over a year later, on Sept. 14, 2023, by New York Police Department officers and charged with acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17 and a motor vehicle license violation, according to the ICE statement. The statement did not elaborate on the details of his alleged crimes.

Jose Antonio Ibarra booking photo, courtesy Clarke County Sheriff's Office. Clarke County Sheriff's Office

The suspect was arrested again on Friday in connection with the murder of Riley after her body was discovered in a wooded area on the Athens campus of the University of Georgia, police said at a news briefing Friday.

ICE has requested to detain Ibarra if and when he's released from criminal custody so it can seek his deportation.

Riley, 22, was found after a friend told police she hadn't returned from a morning run. She died of blunt force trauma, Jeffrey Clarke, the police chief for the University of Georgia Police Department, said at the briefing. She was a nursing student at the Athens campus of Augusta University, according to university President Brooks Keel.

Laken Riley. Augusta University

Clark said the suspect, who was not a student at UGA, is being held on charges that include malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping and hindering a 911 call.

"At this time the investigation suggests that they had no relationship," Clarke said. "He did not know her at all. I think this was a crime of opportunity where he saw an individual and bad things happened."

—Camilo Montoya-Galvez and The Associated Press contributed reporting.