NYC plans to close 13 migrant shelters by summer 2025

NEW YORK — More migrant shelters in New York City are slated to close this summer.

Mayor Eric Adams said the city will shut down 13 shelters by June. Those 13 shelters have a combined total of about 10,000 beds.

The following shelters are on the closure list:

BK Way, Brooklyn

Hall Street Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center, Brooklyn

Holiday Inn Express, Brooklyn

The VYBE BK, Brooklyn

99 Washington Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center, Manhattan

The Stewart Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center, Manhattan

The Watson Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center, Manhattan

Hotel Nedia, Queens

Holiday Inn/Staten Island Inn, Staten Island

Ramada, Yonkers

The city says they are still finalizing the closure of three additional facilities.

Number of migrants in NYC shelters decreasing, mayor says

In addition to the newly announced closures, 25 other migrant shelters will be shuttered by March, which the mayor announced in December. The Floyd Bennett Field complex and Randall's Island shelter are both part of that wave of closures.

Adams was at Floyd Bennett Field on Saturday, thanking staff who managed more than 2,000 people at the site.

"There are those who are looking to work ... Over 78 percent of those who came here have cycled out of the system. You don't come to America to live in a shelter. You don't come to America to raise your children in a shelter," he said.

According to the city, by June, over 20% of the emergency sites opened in response to the city's asylum seeker crisis will be closed.

The mayor says the number of migrants housed by New York has gone down for 27 straight weeks and 78% of asylum seekers that have stayed at city shelters have left.

The city says a "smaller brick-and-mortar congregate facility" will open on Bruckner Boulevard in the Bronx for single adult men. Migrants who are still living at the Randall's Island shelter at the time of its closure will be transferred to this new facility.