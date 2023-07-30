Critics say asylum seeker chaos outside The Roosevelt Hotel was by design

NEW YORK -- There is criticism stemming from the asylum seeker chaos outside The Roosevelt Hotel on Saturday.

There was pushing and shoving as many asylum seekers tried to register for services, and some even spent the night sleeping on sidewalks and buses.

More private security and an increased NYPD presence brought a semblance of order to the scene on Sunday. However, single adult asylum seekers continued to wait on the sidewalk or on buses, while families and women with children were given priority. They were eating takeout food and charging their phones wherever they could as they prepared to stay over another night.

Critics say the chaos is by design.

Asylum seekers from Senegal, where more than half the population lives in poverty, endured an uncomfortable arrival in New York, with hundreds of single adults on the sidewalk outside The Roosevelt Hotel, or sleeping on buses brought in to provide some shelter.

One man who spoke to CBS New York was a friend checking on those from Senegal.

"They feeling not good, because we don't like sleeping outside. You never know. It was raining last night," Ousseynou Mbadhie said.

Services at the Roosevelt are almost exclusively focused now on families and women with children. Activists say most of them are being bused to shelters upstate. Single adults are being told to wait.

Critics say the recent chaotic scene at the hotel is part of a city plan to win more support from Albany and Washington.

"So we have a lot of people stranded in New York City because of some type of petty politics that are being played by the city asking for more money from the feds, and they think by creating this fabricated chaos they're gonna get funds coming down the pipeline faster," said Power Malu, of the group Artists Athletes Activists.

At the Bronx Dominican Day Parade on Sunday, Mayor Eric Adams said the city can only do so much with more than 90,000 asylum seekers who've come to New York.

"Yes, yes, we've been saying it for the longest, we've been saying it for the longest that we're out of space. This is a national response. We need national help. We're out of space," Adams said.

In terms of the uncomfortable scene outside the hotel, with people lining up outside the hotel and sleeping on sidewalk, the mayor's office said, "In all honesty, New Yorkers may continue to see that more and more as hundreds of asylum seekers continue to arrive in the city each day."

A spokesman for the mayor called it a heart-breaking reality.