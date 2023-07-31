NYC leaders plead with Biden administration for help with asylum seeker crisis as dozens sleep outside Roosevelt Hotel

NEW YORK -- Dozens of asylum seekers looking for a place to stay slept on the sidewalk outside the Roosevelt Hotel overnight.

The city says it continues to struggle to handle the arriving asylum seekers, and housing is just one of many issues.

CBS New York's Zinnia Maldonado arrived around 3 a.m. and found about three dozen asylum seekers asleep outside along 45th Street and Vanderbilt Avenue.

The city says the hotel is an arrival center, so that's where arriving asylum seekers are assigned placement if there's one available. The priority is given to women and family, many who are put on charter buses and sent to shelters upstate.

That's why it's mostly adult men sleeping outside the hotel, such as a group who spent months getting to New York from Senegal. We spoke with their friend who's lived here for two years.

"They're feeling not good, because we don't like to sleep outside. You never know, it's raining," he said.

Read More: Critics say asylum seeker chaos outside The Roosevelt Hotel is by design

Mayor Eric Adams says the city is out of space and needs help from the federal government. He isn't alone in the fight for more resources to handle the more than 90,000 asylum seekers who have arrived in the city since last spring.

On Monday, a citywide coalition consisting of elected officials, community leaders and asylum seekers gathered at City Hall Park, rallying for President Joe Biden to lead a comprehensive response to the asylum seeker influx.

"This is an incredible citywide coalition, and not only 60 elected officials, but also faith leaders, unions, employers, migrants themselves and the people that care for the migrants in the shelters. Literally the whole city is coming together to ask President Biden for his urgent action," said Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar.

Read More: Asylum seekers camp outside Roosevelt Hotel for 2nd night after being told the Manhattan relief center is at capacity

Rajkumar says they are calling on Biden to declare a state of emergency, implement a decompression strategy at the border and expedite work authorization for asylum seekers.

"I was just at the Roosevelt Hotel myself and I spoke to migrant families, and they all said that they want to work immediately. That's why we need the president to expedite their work permits," she said. "There are plans for shelters, new shelters all across New York City. New York City is at a breaking point. We need the federal government to step in and help us manage this crisis."

She said following the rally, Assembly leaders would continue to reach out to the Biden administration, applying pressure for a plan of action the city desperately needs.