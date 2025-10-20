New York City mayoral candidates sharpen attacks as second debate looms

Just 16 days separate New York City from its newly elected mayor, and the candidates are trying to take advantage of every remaining second on the campaign trail to convince voters they're the best person for the job.

The second debate between Queens Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Early voting starts on Saturday.

NYC mayoral candidates Zohran Mamdani, left, Andrew Cuomo, center, and Curtis Sliwa. CBS News New York

According to a recent Fox News poll taken before last week's debate, Mamdani remains the frontrunner with 52% of the vote, followed by Cuomo with 28% and Sliwa with 14%.

Mamdani pictured with controversial imam sparks attacks

The candidates launched fresh attacks on Sunday. Cuomo referenced a photo posted on X, showing Mamdani next to imam Siraj Wahhaj, a controversial New York religious leader.

"Mr. Wahaj was an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing," Cuomo said. "What is your problem with condemning terrorism? It is the easiest thing to condemn."

Mamdani responded to Cuomo while at the Cost of Living Classic Soccer Tournament.

"The same imam met with Mayor [Michael] Bloomberg, met with Mayor [Bill] de Blasio, campaigned alongside Eric Adams, and the only time it became an issue of national attention was when I met with him. And that's because of the fact of my faith and because I'm on the precipice of winning this election," Mamdani said.

Sliwa took to Facebook about the picture, saying, "Siraj Wahhaj is dangerous. This is disturbing to see."

Sliwa spends Sunday in attack mode

Sliwa took shots at both of his opponents on Sunday, emphasizing he has no plans to quit now ahead of their upcoming second debate.

"What you got to do in an election is go out into the streets and get your voters to vote," Sliwa said. "Zohran Mamdani, his only answer to everything is affordability, affordability, affordability. Andrew Cuomo, he just doesn't understand he's no longer relevant. His time has passed, and I am going to make that very relevant to everyone who will be watching and listening."

Some heavy hitters have not yet endorsed a candidate

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who represents Brooklyn, fell just short of a full endorsement of Mamdani on Sunday, but did speak to an array of positive conversations he's had with the frontrunner.

"That we're focused on, in particular, his efforts to make New York City more affordable. That's the right issue to focus on," Jeffries said.