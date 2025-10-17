Some takeaways from the NYC mayoral debate

The three New York City mayoral candidates met up for their first debate that saw them trading sharp jabs.

Andrew Cuomo, Zohran Mamdani and Curtis Sliwa went at it for two hours Thursday night. Topics included public safety, affordable housing, and the ability to stand up to President Trump.

There were many terse exchanges, but mostly the candidates stuck to their familiar themes. Mamdani took on Cuomo repeatedly and again and again brought things back to affordability, Cuomo touted his experience and Mamdani's lack of it, and Sliwa took aim at both Mamdani and Cuomo and complained early on that he was being marginalized.

Here are some relatively new things we learned from the debate.

Andrew Cuomo says he'd recall all the parking placards

Asked about parking placard abuse, Cuomo offered his solution to the problem.

"On the placards, I would make it simple. I would recall all the city placards and reissue only those that are bona fide, period, on day one," Cuomo said.

Zohran Mamdani says he'd track 311 complaints

"I called 311 for issues with my heating in my apartment, and I've spoken to New Yorkers time and time again who are frustrated by the fact that they can track their Uber eats block by block, but when they call 311 to come to their apartment it's just a question of hoping and praying that they do. There's no actual appointment. That's something that we would change," Mamdani said.

Curtis Sliwa takes aim at proposed Department of Community Safety

A signature proposal of Mamdani's is the creation of a Department of Community Safety, which would respond to certain situations involving people in need of mental health care.

"What you have proposed with this new police outreach unit will endanger women and children in domestic violence situations. I know, I've been involved in so many of them with the Guardian Angels, they will be killed. They will be maimed," Sliwa said.

Have they purchased anything from a pot shop?

Mamdani said he had purchased marijuana at a legal cannabis shop.

Cuomo said he had not.

Sliwa said that he used medical marijuana after being shot five times and while battling Crohn's disease.

Increasing the number of specialized high schools

"Number one, I would expand the gifted and talented programs. Accessibility - I'd offer preparatory courses to any student, parent that wanted to take them. I'd double the number of specialized high schools from nine to 18, and would keep the [specialized high school SAT] as it is," Cuomo said.

Supporting Kathy Hochul for reelection?

Neither Mamdani nor Cuomo said they're prepared to endorse Hochul for re-election. Mamdani said he was focusing on the election this November, and that he appreciates her support and work.

"I would add that I do think Kathy Hochul, our governor, has been doing a good job in not only serving and delivering, not only delivering for New Yorkers, but also standing up to Donald Trump," Mamdani said, stopping short of saying he's endorsing her for re-election.

Cuomo said it would depend on who's running in the race.

Sliwa said he was hoping Rep. Elise Stefanik would take on Hochul.

Go-to bodega breakfast order

Sliwa and Cuomo both said their go-to bodega breakfast order was eggs and cheese on a roll, hold the salt. Mamdani said his was eggs and cheese on a roll with jalapenos.