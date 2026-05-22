Pentagon releases second batch of UFO files, with more videos and documents

Washington — The Pentagon on Friday released a new batch of 64 files related to UFOs, or UAPs, unveiling a second tranche of records under an executive order by President Trump directing their publication.

The files in the latest release can be viewed on the military's website for housing the new material. The files include six PDF files, seven audio files and 51 video files. The videos capture encounters with UAPs (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena) with military aircraft, with grainy pictures accompanied by detailed descriptions.

Friday's release comes two weeks after the Pentagon uploaded the first group of documents, photos and videos to the new site. Those files included declassified pages from the FBI's UFO case files, reports of strange encounters by military pilots, diplomatic cables about incidents around the world and photos from NASA missions.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.