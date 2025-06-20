NYC mayoral candidates try to gain any advantage they can ahead of Tuesday's primary

Andrew Cuomo opens up about fear during COVID as primary looms

Andrew Cuomo opens up about fear during COVID as primary looms

Andrew Cuomo opens up about fear during COVID as primary looms

As the New York City Democratic mayoral primary race enters its final weekend, the candidates were looking for any advantage to move voters into their column.

Early voting wraps up this Sunday. Primary day is Tuesday.

Brad Lander went back to immigration court Friday. Zohran Mamdani complained about the money Andrew Cuomo's super PAC has raised, and Mayor Eric Adams took an action that could affect the general election.

Cuomo discusses his fear during the pandemic

During an appearance on "The Point with Marcia Kramer," Cuomo admitted he was frightened when the pandemic broke out and he had to handle a crisis no one understood.

"You know Marcia, I don't know whether I've fully recovered from that period of time. It was so frightening. It was so traumatic," Cuomo said.

Cuomo opened up about what it was like being governor during the pandemic, when no-one knew about the disease.

"Nobody knew anything," Cuomo said. "It was - obviously I was frightened. People were talking about millions of deaths"

Cuomo's actions during COVID have been a focal point of the campaign - Lander has pressed Cuomo again and again about nursing home deaths.

Cuomo said part of the fear had to do with expert predictions of disaster.

"There was fear. There was fear. I would sit in these briefings, and they would say millions are going to die," Cuomo said.

The full episode of "The Point" airs Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

Mamdani takes on Cuomo's super PAC

Mamdani stood outside the Campaign Finance Board office Friday to demand it lift the fundraising cap on a super PAC supporting Cuomo because it has raised to over $20 million.

"Ultimately, what see is time and time again, billionaires who know that when they give this money to that super PAC, they will continue to profit off of the most unequal city that we have here in the United States," Mamdani said.

Don't expect any action from the Campaign Finance Board on the cap. It has no authority over super PAC activities.

Lander returns to immigration court

Lander went back to immigration court to observe ICE actions Friday. He was not arrested, but he used the opportunity to attack the ads the Cuomo super PAC is running.

"These are frightening times, and people unfortunately are stoking fear, and fear can lead to violence," Lander said.

Adams switches course on city retirees

In a surprise move, Adams - who is running for re-election as an independent and not a Democrat - said he would not force some 250,000 city retirees to change their health coverage to the Medicare Advantage plan, which they argued is inferior to their city plan.

The courts ruled this week the city can do it. Adams said he won't.

"Thankfully, we have found other ways to address health care costs while providing quality health care coverage for our city's workers, and we have decided not to move forward ... at this time," Adams said in a statement.

AARP called the mayor's move a victory for the retirees, and common sense. But it is an example of how the mayor can use the powers of incumbency to sway voters during the general election.