NYC Mayor Adams drops plans to change Medicare benefits for retired city employees

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says the city will no longer move forward with a Bill de Blasio-era plan he previously supported.

The plan would've impacted about 250,000 retired municipal workers.

Retirees had said the plan would've limited their access to higher cost providers.

"We have heard concerns from retirees about these potential changes at numerous older adult town halls and public events, and our administration remains focused on ensuring that New York City remains an affordable place to live. Thankfully, we have found other ways to address health care costs while providing quality health care coverage for our city's workers, and we have decided not to move forward with the Medicare Advantage plan at this time," Adams said. "We have informed union leadership that we are pursuing other avenues for improving health care for city workers that will provide even better outcomes, and we look forward to continuing to work with our partners on the best path forward."

Adams had previously said the switch would save taxpayers $600 million a year.

The controversial move had prompted numerous rallies and demonstrations at City Hall.

"While I am glad the retirees will keep their healthcare, we never should have reached this point. Mayor Adams should never have pursued the Medicare Advantage deal in the first place. The retirees have struggled with the fear and uncertainty that their healthcare could be taken away at any time. Workers who have served our city should always have had the guarantee of the health insurance they were promised," City Councilmember Keith Powers said.