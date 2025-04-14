NYC Mayor Adams in Dominican Republic to mourn roof collapse victims, calls them "my family"

NYC Mayor Adams says he is mourning his "family" after Dominican Republic collapse

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is visiting the Dominican Republic to pledge his support after last week's deadly nightclub roof collapse.

Adams traveled to the Dominican Republic with New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez, who was born and raised there, along with Deputy Mayor for Strategic Initiatives Ana Almanzar, the first Dominican American to hold the role.

More than 220 people were killed when the cement roof of the Jet Set nightclub collapsed last Tuesday during a concert.

"We immediately reached out to governmental officials to offer our assistance in search and rescue and recovery," Adams said at a Monday news conference. "And on behalf of the police commissioner, whatever experience we can offer with our investigations from the Department of Buildings to the New York City Police Department or council advisors during this crisis, we are willing to help and offer."

New York City is home to the largest Dominican community in the world outside of the island.

"New York City is a place of many communities, people come from all over the globe to live in New York City, and my role as mayor is to look over the entire city," Adams said, going on to say members of the Dominican community "are not merely my residents, I've considered them my family."

"Over 200 members of my family lost their lives last week... And what do family members do during a time of mourning? They mourn with you," he continued. "So I'm not here merely as the mayor, I'm here as a brother... As a son, as a nephew, as an uncle. I'm here to mourn with my family."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is also scheduled to join leaders in the Bronx for a vigil Monday night at Lou Gehrig Plaza.