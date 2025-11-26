NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani requests resignations from 179 Eric Adams staffers

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is set to make more changes at City Hall.

His incoming administration has requested the resignations of 179 staff members from Mayor Eric Adams' administration.

Those staff members are expected to resign by the inauguration on Jan. 1.

"As is standard practice for a mayoral transition, the mayor-elect and his transition team are working to build their City Hall plan, which includes new staff in key roles to ensure they can deliver effectively on their agenda," a spokesperson for the mayor-elect said Wednesday.

Mamdani's transition team and other appointees

Earlier this month, political strategist Elana Leopold was tabbed to lead Mamdani's transition team, and was joined by former First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer, former FTC Commissioner Lena Khan, United Way CEO Grace Bonilla, and former Deputy Mayor Melanie Hartzog.

Torres-Springer, who was the city's top housing, economic, and workforce initiatives official, was among four deputy mayors who resigned after the Trump administration ordered federal prosecutors to drop corruption and bribery charges against Adams.

Later, Mamdani named Dean Fuleihan as his first deputy mayor and Elle Bisgaard-Church as his chief of staff.

Fuleihan is a seasoned government veteran who previously served as Mayor Bill de Blasio's budget director and later as his first deputy mayor. Bisgaard-Church is Mamdani's chief of staff in the state Assembly, and his team has called her a "chief architect" behind the Department of Community Safety and other signature proposals.

On Monday, Mamdani announced the creation of 17 transition advisory committees made up of more than 400 people to help advise his incoming administration on policy and appointments, and to help him chart a new course for city government.

NYPD commissioner stays, FDNY commissioner goes

Mamdani's administration will have stability at the top of the NYPD, after it was announced on Nov. 19 that current Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch will return in the same role when he takes office.

While Tisch and Mamdani may have different views on how to best secure the city, the commissioner pledged in a letter to members of the department that she will always have their backs and she believes "deeply in the nobility" of their work.

Tisch served as the city's Department of Sanitation Commissioner before Adams named her the second female police commissioner in the department's history and the fourth police commissioner of his tenure.

As for the FDNY, Commissioner Robert S. Tucker announced his resignation just one day after Mamdani won the mayoral race. In an interview with "CBS Mornings" on Wednesday, Tucker said it was a "complicated, emotional decision to leave" and added, "But ideologically, there's no doubt that the mayor and I disagree on some very fundamental things to me."

Tucker, who was appointed FDNY commissioner in August 2024 by Adams, will officially step aside on Dec. 19.

Mamdani transition fundraising making strides

Mamdani has set a goal of $4 million to fund his transition, including expenses that are not eligible for public matching fees. He took to social media last week to ask supporters for donations and so far has raised more than $2 million.

A week after putting out his appeal, the number of individual donors has doubled to more than 25,620 contributing an average of $75, his team said.

"These contributions will help us recruit top talent that is ready to get to work on January 1st and begin delivering on the affordability agenda that over 1 million New Yorkers voted for," Leopold said in a statement, in part.