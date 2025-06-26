Fireworks scheduled for several locations tonight around NYC

New York City is kicking off summer 2025 with a bang. Several fireworks shows are scheduled Thursday night.

We're in the first official week of summer, and it's the last day for New York City public schools.

So now that our heat wave is behind us, it's time for some fun.

Fireworks expected tonight in NYC

Three different fireworks displays are scheduled for Thursday night, according to 311. The first starts at 9 p.m. over the George Washington Bridge.

The second is set for 9:15 p.m. on Ward Island for the 41st annual Central Astoria Independence Day Celebration. Organizers say the event starts at 7:30 p.m. at Event Area 2 inside Astoria Park, and the fireworks will start at sundown.

The final display is scheduled for 9:20 p.m. at Orchard Beach for the Bronx Fireworks Extravaganza. Organizers say this starts at 5:30 p.m. near Section 5 of the beach.

Then on Friday, there will be another fireworks show from 9 to 9:30 p.m. at Coney Island Beach.

NYC 4th of July fireworks next week

Several other displays are scheduled next week as the Fourth of July approaches, but the big one will be the annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show next Friday.

Last year, it moved to the Hudson River on the West Side of Manhattan for the first time in more than a decade. But this year, the best views will be on the East Side, as the fireworks are launched from the Brooklyn Bridge and four barges below.

Mayor Eric Adams says this year the city is also celebrating 400 years since its founding.

"As we celebrate 400 years since New York City's founding, we're thrilled to welcome the crowds, once again, to experience an unforgettable Independence Day at our world-famous Brooklyn Bridge and East River skyline!" he said in a statement when the show was announced.