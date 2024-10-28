What's on the 2024 ballot in New Jersey?
TRENTON, N.J. - Voters in New Jersey are getting their chance to decide on the future of the state and the nation. Here's a look at what's on the ballot in New Jersey.
New Jersey presidential ballot
- Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are on the ballot under the Democratic Party
- Donald Trump and JD Vance are on the ballot under the Republican Party
- Randall Terry and Stephen Broden are on the ballot under the Constitution Party
- Jill Stein and Samson LeBeau Kpadenou are on the ballot under the Green Party
- Robert F. Kennedy and Nicole Shanahan are on the ballot as Independents
- Chase Oliver and Mike ter Maat are on the ballot under the Libertarian Party
- Claudia De La Cruz and Karina Garcia are on the ballot under the Party of Socialism and Liberation
- Joseph Kishore and Jerry White are on the ballot under the Socialist Equality Party
- Rachele Fruit and Margaret Trowe are on the ballot under the Socialist Workers Party
New Jersey has voted for the Democratic candidate in every election since 1992. The last time New Jersey voted for a Republican president, it was George H.W. Bush in 1988.
U.S. Senate race in New Jersey
- Andrew Kim is running under the Democratic Party
- Curtis Bashaw is running under the Republican Party
- Christina Khalil is running under the Green Party
- Kenneth Kaplan is running under the Libertarian Party
- Joanne Kuniansky is running under the Socialist Workers Party
- Patricia Mooneyham is running under the Vote Better Party
New Jersey state ballot questions
- There are no statewide ballot questions in New Jersey this year.
U.S. House races in New Jersey
Every House seat is up for grabs this year.
Arguably, the most closely watched House race in New Jersey is Rep. Thomas Kean, Jr. (R) vs. Susan Altman (D) in the 7th District.