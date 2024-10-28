What's on the 2024 ballot in New Jersey?

Early voting starts in New York and New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. - Voters in New Jersey are getting their chance to decide on the future of the state and the nation. Here's a look at what's on the ballot in New Jersey.

New Jersey presidential ballot

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are on the ballot under the Democratic Party

Donald Trump and JD Vance are on the ballot under the Republican Party

Randall Terry and Stephen Broden are on the ballot under the Constitution Party

Jill Stein and Samson LeBeau Kpadenou are on the ballot under the Green Party

Robert F. Kennedy and Nicole Shanahan are on the ballot as Independents

Chase Oliver and Mike ter Maat are on the ballot under the Libertarian Party

Claudia De La Cruz and Karina Garcia are on the ballot under the Party of Socialism and Liberation

Joseph Kishore and Jerry White are on the ballot under the Socialist Equality Party

Rachele Fruit and Margaret Trowe are on the ballot under the Socialist Workers Party

New Jersey has voted for the Democratic candidate in every election since 1992. The last time New Jersey voted for a Republican president, it was George H.W. Bush in 1988.

U.S. Senate race in New Jersey

Andrew Kim is running under the Democratic Party

Curtis Bashaw is running under the Republican Party

Christina Khalil is running under the Green Party

Kenneth Kaplan is running under the Libertarian Party

Joanne Kuniansky is running under the Socialist Workers Party

Patricia Mooneyham is running under the Vote Better Party

New Jersey state ballot questions

There are no statewide ballot questions in New Jersey this year.

U.S. House races in New Jersey

Every House seat is up for grabs this year.

Arguably, the most closely watched House race in New Jersey is Rep. Thomas Kean, Jr. (R) vs. Susan Altman (D) in the 7th District.

Click here to see a sample ballot.