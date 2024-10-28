Watch CBS News
Local News

What's on the 2024 ballot in New Jersey?

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Early voting starts in New York and New Jersey
Early voting starts in New York and New Jersey 03:24

TRENTON, N.J. - Voters in New Jersey are getting their chance to decide on the future of the state and the nation. Here's a look at what's on the ballot in New Jersey. 

New Jersey presidential ballot

  • Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are on the ballot under the Democratic Party
  • Donald Trump and JD Vance are on the ballot under the Republican Party
  • Randall Terry and Stephen Broden are on the ballot under the Constitution Party
  • Jill Stein and Samson LeBeau Kpadenou are on the ballot under the Green Party
  • Robert F. Kennedy and Nicole Shanahan are on the ballot as Independents
  • Chase Oliver and Mike ter Maat are on the ballot under the Libertarian Party
  • Claudia De La Cruz and Karina Garcia are on the ballot under the Party of Socialism and Liberation
  • Joseph Kishore and Jerry White are on the ballot under the Socialist Equality Party
  • Rachele Fruit and Margaret Trowe are on the ballot under the Socialist Workers Party

New Jersey has voted for the Democratic candidate in every election since 1992. The last time New Jersey voted for a Republican president, it was George H.W. Bush in 1988. 

U.S. Senate race in New Jersey

New Jersey state ballot questions

  • There are no statewide ballot questions in New Jersey this year. 

U.S. House races in New Jersey

Every House seat is up for grabs this year. 

Arguably, the most closely watched House race in New Jersey is Rep. Thomas Kean, Jr. (R) vs. Susan Altman (D) in the 7th District. 

Click here to see a sample ballot.

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is managing editor of CBS New York. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.