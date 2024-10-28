HARTFORD, Conn. - Connecticut voters are getting their chance as America decides on the next president, and that's not the only thing voters in the Nutmeg State are voting on. Here's a closer look at what's on the 2024 ballot in Connecticut.

Connecticut presidential ballot

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are running for president under the Democratic Party

Donald Trump and JD Vance are running for president under the Republican Party

Jill Stein and Butch Ware are on the ballot under the Green Party

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Nicole Shanahan are on the ballot as Independents

Chase Oliver and Mike ter Maart are on the ballot under the Libertarian Party

Connecticut has voted for the Democratic ticket in every presidential election since 1992. The last time Connecticut voted for a Republican president, it was for George H.W. Bush in 1988.

U.S. Senate race in Connecticut

Sen. Chris Murphy is running under the Democratic and Working Families parties

Matthew Corey is running under the Republican Party

Robert Hyde is running under the Cheaper Gas Groceries Party

Justin Paglino is running under the Green Party

Connecticut state ballot questions

Connecticut voters statewide will decide on the "No-Excuse Absentee Voting Amendment," which would allow any voter to request a mail-in ballot without requiring one of the existing reasons for requesting one. Under the current rule, Connecticut voters can only vote by mail-in ballot if they're: On active military service, will be absent from their town when voting is taking place, if they are ill or have a disability, of if they have religious reasons that would prevent them from going about voting on Election Day. In addition, if they are an election official in a different polling location on Election Day then where they are supposed to vote, they can also vote by mail on Election Day. This amendment would eliminate these requirements to get a mail-in ballot.

U.S. House races in Connecticut

All five U.S. House seats in Connecticut are up for grabs. Currently all five House seats in Connecticut are occupied by Democrats.

Rep. John Larson (D) is running against Jim Griffin (R) and Mary Sanders (Green) in District 1

Rep. Joe Courtney (D) is running against Mike France (R) in District 2

Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro (D) is running against Michael Massey (R, Independent) in District 3

Rep. Jim Himes (D) is running against Michael Goldstein (R) and Benjamin Wesley (Independent) in District 4

Rep. Jahana Hayes (D) is running against George Logan (R) in District 5

Click here to view a sample ballot.