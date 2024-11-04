Rep. Mike Lawler and Mondaire Jones talk immigration in tight N.Y. 17th Congressional District

Immigration top of mind for many in New York's 17th Congressional District

NEW YORK -- From Long Island to the Hudson Valley, immigration has been a top issue in congressional swing districts.

That was the case on Monday, the final day of campaigning in New York's 17th District, where Democrat Mondaire Jones hopes to unseat Republican Rep. Mike Lawler.

In this swing district, which covers all of Rockland and Putnam counties and parts of Westchester and Dutchess counties, immigration has become a big concern among voters.

The recent Somers, N.Y. shooting

Lawler is demanding an end to sanctuary policies that impact local law enforcement's cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, citing the recent case of Fernando Jimenez, who is charged with killing Michael Raimondo of the northern Westchester town of Somers and injuring Raimondo's mother and brother.

"You should not be protected by these ridiculous laws," Lawler said. "After his arrest for drunk driving in Yonkers in 2018, he should have been handed over to ICE. Instead, Westchester County's sanctuary status prevents law enforcement from coordinating with federal immigration authorities. Mondaire Jones wanted to prevent the deportation of anyone arrested for DWI."

Jones, who greeted supporters in the Rockland town of Nanuet, has moved to the center as he seeks to unseat Lawler. He told CBS News New York that Congress has failed on immigration reform and Lawler is part of the problem.

"What happened in Somers is a consequence of the kind of political gamesmanship that we have seen Mike Lawler engage in every single day that he has served as a member of the U.S. Congress and refused during his two years in Congress to do something to secure our Southern border," Jones said.

Early voting extremely strong in the district

Jones and Lawler both say immigration policy is broken and must be fixed. It is one issue fueling strong turnout in this tight race.

Two years ago in the midterm election, 285,000 people voted. Already this presidential year, 204,000 have voted early in N.Y.-17.