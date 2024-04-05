NYC, New Jersey react to rare earthquake with witty internet activity

Earthquake caught on camera: multiple videos capture shaking in NJ and NY

NEW YORK -- Teams and landmarks across New York and New Jersey say they will not be rattled after the powerful earthquake that rocked the region Friday.

The 4.7 to 4.8 magnitude earthquake shook buildings and startled residents shortly before 10:30 a.m. It was centered in Readington, New Jersey and could be felt throughout the Northeast.

The Empire State Building quickly took to social media to let everyone know it survived the quake.

"I AM FINE," the account posted, later adding, "We are business as usual at the Empire State Building."

Several accounts, from Uber to Subway and Baskin-Robbins, responded, saying they were happy to hear.

"Phew! Heading over to say hi," Uber posted.

I AM FINE — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) April 5, 2024

The New York Islanders asked what nearly everyone was thinking."Ummm did anyone else feel that?" they wrote.

One of replies said it felt like UBS Arena after a big goal. "Isles back in playoff spot, Mets finally win a game and the earth shook...it's all connected!!" another user said.

Ummm did anyone else feel that? — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 5, 2024

The American Museum of Natural History also wanted to know, "Who felt the earthquake?"

The account shared a link to the United States Geological Survey where people can report where they were when it happened and what they felt.

Who felt the earthquake? 👀 — American Museum of Natural History (@AMNH) April 5, 2024

Showing a little brotherly love, the Philadelphia Eagles asked the New York Jets, "Y'all good?"

The earthquake was reported all the way up in New England, where the Patriots also chimed in saying they felt it.

The Prudential Center in New Jersey floated a theory about what happened, saying "Don't worry, Jersey. That was just the aftershock from last night's Drake show."

The star performed there on Thursday and has another show coming up Friday.

Don’t worry, Jersey. That was just the aftershock from last night’s @Drake show. — Prudential Center (@PruCenter) April 5, 2024

Madison Square Garden took a page from their book, posting "that was just the earth prepping for Olivia Rodrigo tonight."

Rodrigo is set to perform at the arena Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.

that was just the earth prepping for @oliviarodrigo tonight — MSG (@TheGarden) April 5, 2024

The Yankees were also warming up for their home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays when the earthquake rocked the ballpark. Some players reported feeling it, while others did not. The game was able to go forward as scheduled, with the first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.

This was the second earthquake so far this year in New York City. A much smaller 1.7 magnitude quake was recorded on January 2.