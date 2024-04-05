Watch CBS News
Philadelphia shaken by 4.8 earthquake centered in New Jersey, U.S. Geological Survey reports

By Joe Brandt, Tom Dougherty

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The United States Geological Survey says a 4.8 magnitude earthquake was observed in North Jersey on Friday around 10:23 a.m. about seven kilometers from Whitehouse Station, New Jersey.

Shaking from the earthquake was felt in the city of Philadelphia, South Jersey and in Delaware. Lebanon is in Hunterdon County, New Jersey and closer to New York City

Whitehouse Station is about a 61.5-mile drive from Philadelphia.

Shaking was also reportedly felt in Boston, Massachusetts, and calls into our newsroom said it was also felt in Burlington, Vermont.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging people not to call 911 about the earthquake.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

First published on April 5, 2024 / 10:37 AM EDT

