Yankees and Blue Jays feel earthquake before home opener at Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays were warming up for the home opener at Yankee Stadium on Friday when an earthquake rocked New York City.

Yankees third base coach Luis Rojas said he and catcher Jose Trevino felt it on the field.

"I felt something. I was standing at second base just waiting for the guys to come out in the outfield and do some work," said Rojas. "I was looking around, I think Trevino made eye contact with me and he was signaling that something was happening too."

Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. said he didn't feel the earthquake from the visitors' clubhouse, but some of his teammates did.

"My teammates told me. I was in the gym, doing my prep, and nothing," said Guerrero Jr. "Thank God everybody is good right now and that happened right now and not in a game situation."

A couple of the Blue Jays said they thought it was a train, but Guerrero Jr. knew what happened. He's no stranger to earthquakes, which are common in the Dominican Republic where he grew up.

"It's almost every month in the DR," he said.

Guerrero Jr., whose father was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018, remembered an earthquake he experienced 13 years ago.

"I had it one time when my dad was playing in 2011 with the Orioles. I remember we got on the 10th floor, we had to take ladders [down] because we couldn't take elevators," said Guerrero Jr.

While the earthquake did not delay Friday's game, the Yankees pushed back the start of Monday's game against the Miami Marlins due to the solar eclipse.

The Yankees entered their home opener in first place at 6-1.