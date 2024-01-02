FDNY responds to reports of possible explosion near Roosevelt Island Bridge

Crews respond to reports of explosion on Roosevelt Island

Crews respond to reports of explosion on Roosevelt Island

Crews respond to reports of explosion on Roosevelt Island

NEW YORK -- The FDNY is responding to reports of a possible explosion on Roosevelt Island.

The incident was reported shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday at 580 Main Street, south of the Roosevelt Island Bridge & Tram.

Chopper 2 Flying Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around the Tri-State Area. Fly along and let us know where you're watching from! See more local stories on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/ Posted by CBS New York on Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Fire officials say callers reported a building shaking and possible explosion.

So far, no injuries or power outages have been reported.

Stick with CBS New York for the latest updates on this developing story.