FDNY responds to reports of possible explosion near Roosevelt Island Bridge

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The FDNY is responding to reports of a possible explosion on Roosevelt Island. 

The incident was reported shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday at 580 Main Street, south of the Roosevelt Island Bridge & Tram. 

Fire officials say callers reported a building shaking and possible explosion. 

So far, no injuries or power outages have been reported. 

Stick with CBS New York for the latest updates on this developing story. 

January 2, 2024

