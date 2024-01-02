FDNY responds to reports of possible explosion near Roosevelt Island Bridge
NEW YORK -- The FDNY is responding to reports of a possible explosion on Roosevelt Island.
The incident was reported shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday at 580 Main Street, south of the Roosevelt Island Bridge & Tram.
Fire officials say callers reported a building shaking and possible explosion.
So far, no injuries or power outages have been reported.
