Saturday scorcher, but lifeguards not yet on duty at NYC beaches; Temperature could approach 100 degrees

NEW YORK -- Many New Yorkers will likely try to beat the heat with a trip to the beach on Saturday, but be warned: lifeguards will not be on duty at city beaches this weekend.

Meantime, runners in the Brooklyn Half Marathon will finish their 13.1 miles on the boardwalk in Coney Island, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.

It might be tempting to take a dip, but this really isn't the week. Lifeguards will not be on duty until Memorial Day weekend.

Last night, predicted storms churned up the waters, causing dangerous riptides. Plus, water below 70 degrees can cause hypothermia; the body goes into a cold shock and we have sadly covered drownings in the past.

Long Island officials are warning of the same dangers. The water temperature is still very chilly.

"Our lifeguards are not on duty yet and clearly, as a former chief of the fire department, we definitely don't want to be responding to any of our beaches for, God forbid, a drowning victim," Hempstead Town Councilman Anthony D'Esposito said.

"Although we have a great forecast for this weekend, the water temperatures are in the mid-50s. So we really don't think anybody is going to be going into the water. It's just too cold," said George Gorman of New York State Parks.

Public safety officials also remind families of the dangers of children and pets left in stifling hot cars and to look in on the elderly.

Still, there's plenty to do at Coney Island even if you can't go in the water. Luna Park and the aquarium are open, and there's a Kids Boardwalk Run at 11:15 a.m.

Preventing heatstroke

With the weekend warmup, New York health officials are reminding people to use extra caution this weekend and offering guidance to prevent heatstroke.

They say never leave vulnerable adults, children or pets alone in a car. Temperatures in the 60s outside can cause the temperature inside the car to rise above 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

Twenty-three children died in 2021 after being left in hot cars, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.