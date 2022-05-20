Stifling forecast this weekend, but water still too cold for safe swimming at beaches

With hot weather ahead, L.I. officials warn don't go in the ocean yet

With hot weather ahead, L.I. officials warn don't go in the ocean yet

With hot weather ahead, L.I. officials warn don't go in the ocean yet

NEW YORK -- It may be tempting to go to the beach this weekend, but don't just into ocean just yet! That's the warning from officials on Long Island and other shore towns.

Saturday could be downright dangerous with a combination of hot temperatures, ocean riptides and no lifeguards, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Friday.

"I could take the heat, but not the cold," said Marshall Rabkin of Bellmore.

As tempting as it is, you won't be able to swim.

"Our lifeguards are not on duty yet and clearly, as a former chief of the fire department, we definitely don't want to be responding to any of our beaches for, God forbid, a drowning victim," Hempstead Town Councilman Anthony D'Esposito said.

"It's not summer yet, so you can't just expect there to be lifeguards out. Lifeguards are normally teenagers, but right now they're in school," said Andrea Santiago, a Manhattan high school student.

Malibu, a town beach, and Jones, a state beach, say hang on until Memorial Day weekend. Other things to do at the beach: picnic, zip line, a car show.

"Although we have a great forecast for this weekend, the water temperatures are in the mid-50s. So we really don't think anybody is going to be going into the water. It's just too cold," said George Gorman of New York State Parks.

Water below 70 degrees can caused hypothermia. The body goes into cold shock and we have sadly covered drownings.

"We're in the process of hiring 400 lifeguards right now to begin the season," Gorman said.

The Rains family is visiting from North Carolina.

"We were reading that Memorial Day is when most of the swimming happens. So, we knew we wouldn't be able to swim, but the water is too cold anyways," said Joseph Rains.

Predicted storms will churn up the water.

"Some people don't know how to swim and such and then even with the rip currents, I feel it's incredibly dangerous, even if it's really hot outside," said Abigail Guerrero, a Bronx high school student.

Hempstead Town Public Safety reminds families of the dangers of children and pets left in stifling hot cars and to look in on the elderly.

"You're gonna get very warm and especially we have to be careful with our seniors. Please make sure that you are careful with them," Hempstead Town Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby said.

It's our first hot spell of the year, so take care, look out for others and obey the rules of the water.

Preventing heatstroke

With the weekend warmup, New York health officials are reminding people to use extra caution this weekend and offering guidance to prevent heatstroke.

They say never leave vulnerable adults, children or pets alone in a car. Temperatures in the 60s outside can cause the temperature inside the car to rise above 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

Twenty-three children died in 2021 after being left in hot cars, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.