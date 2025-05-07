Bell-to-bell smartphone ban in New York schools will take effect this fall as part of budget deal, Gov. Hochul says

A bell-to-bell smartphone ban in schools statewide is part of the New York state budget deal, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.

That makes New York the largest state in the country with a smartphone ban for K-12 students. Phones without internet access would still be allowed, as well as devices officially provided by schools like laptops or tablets needed for lessons.

The ban will take effect this fall, and covers all public schools, charter schools and BOCES.

"New York was the first state to target addictive social media feeds — and now we're the largest state to restrict smartphones in schools throughout the entire school day." Hochul said. "I know our young people succeed when they're learning and growing, not clicking and scrolling."

Under the ban:

There is to be no unsanctioned use of smartphones or other internet-capable personal devices for the entire school day, whether during class, lunch or study hall

Schools will deveop their own ways to implement the ban

$13.5 million in state funding will be available to help schools that need to purchase storage solutions

Schools are required to provide parents a way to contact their children during the day when needed

Parents, teachers and students will all be involved in developing local policies

Discipline must be uniform

There are exceptions for students who need the devices to help manage a medical condition, or for academic purposes, family emergencies, or other "legitimate purposes."

"This isn't about being anti-phone or anti-technology"

The ban comes on the heels of New York's 2024 Safe for Kids Law requiring social media companies to restrict addictive feeds for people under 18.

"This isn't about being anti-phone or anti-technology — it's about being pro-childhood. We're giving students seven hours a day free from distractions so they can focus on learning, access their creativity, and make real human connections. Tackling social media and technology use as a public health issue will take continued partnership, education, and courage — and New York is ready to lead the way," New York State United Teachers President Melinda Person said.

"The 'Bell-to-Bell' Smartphone Ban has truly transformed our school environment by helping students focus, cultivate meaningful relationships, and renew their commitment to learning. Without the constant distractions of smartphones, our classrooms have become spaces where students are fully present, engaged, and empowered to succeed. This policy is a critical step in protecting the potential of future generations and ensuring that schools across New York remain places where education comes first," Farnsworth Middle School 8th Grade Student Anika Bhupati said.