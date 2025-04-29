Watch CBS News

New York budget deal includes "bell-to-bell" cellphone ban

Gov. Kathy Hochul says a $254 billion state budget deal has been reached, including a "bell-to-bell" school cellphone ban. CBS News New York's Christina Fan has the details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.