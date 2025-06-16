New York flags at half mast today in honor of Minnesota shooting victims

Flags around New York state are flying at half staff Monday in honor of Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, who were killed in what authorities are calling a politically motivated shooting.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered flags on all government buildings to be lowered in their honor Monday, June 16.

"I join the State of Minnesota, family and loved ones in mourning the horrific loss of Representative Melissa Hortman and Mark Hortman, and I am directing flags to be flown at half-staff in New York to honor Mr. and Ms. Hortman," Hochul said in a statement. "We should be settling our political differences in civil means - like at the ballot box - because violence is never the answer."

Rep. Melissa Hortman and Sen. John Hoffman Photos from Minnesota State Legislature

While flags will remain at full-staff in New Jersey and Connecticut, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also released a statement condemning the shooting.

"This terrible act against two dedicated public officials is an attack on our democracy. There is no place for political violence in the United States, and we must all work together to ensure our political differences are settled through debate, not bloodshed," Murphy's statement read in part.

Minnesota shooting manhunt ends in Sibley County

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota shared this photo of Vance L. Boelter being taken into custody on June 15, 2025. Ramsey County Sheriff

The largest manhunt in Minnesota state history is now over. Police say the man accused of Hortman and wounding another state lawmaker was captured after nearly two days on the run.

Minnesota State Police said the suspect, Vance Boelter, was taken into custody Sunday night. Investigators believe he acted alone.

Brooklyn Park Police said they found his car abandoned in rural Sibley County, where they were able to set up a perimeter and close in on him with the help of a helicopter and infrared technology.

The 57-year-old now faces murder charges in the deaths of Hortman and her husband, Mark. He is also charged with attempted murder in the shootings of state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

In a statement Sunday night, the Hoffmans said they are grateful to law enforcement and "incredibly lucky to be alive." Both are recovering from their injuries.