NY DMV adding Real ID appointment slots on Saturdays. Here's the list of locations.

The New York Department of Motor Vehicles wants to make it easier to get an appointment and get a Real ID. So, it's opening select branches on Saturday mornings, starting next month.

"We want to make sure all New Yorkers are REAL ID compliant as soon as possible. That's why beginning in April and continuing through June we will be opening 10 downstate locations on Saturday mornings for REAL ID processing," DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said in a statement. "I'm encouraging all New Yorkers to make your appointment today and to check out our online resources that can help you prepare your REAL ID application. We want every DMV visit to be a one and done, whether you visit us on a Saturday or during the week."

Starting May 7, all U.S. travelers will be required to have a Real ID for domestic flights, or use their passport as identification. New Yorkers are encouraged to get a Real ID even if their driver's license or non-driver ID isn't due for renewal.

With the Real ID deadline just two months away, here's what to know about the added hours and locations.

Finding a NY DMV appointment near me

The DMV says from April 5 to June 28, select offices in New York City and on Long Island will be open between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

Appointments will be available for those applying for a Real ID for the first time, or those looking to upgrade their current driver's license or non-driver ID.

The following 10 locations are part of the program:

Yonkers District Office at 1 Larkin Plaza in Yonkers

Bronx District Office at 696 East Fordham Road in the Bronx

Harlem District Office at 5 West 125th Street, 2nd Floor in Manhattan

Midtown District Office at 366 West 31st Street in Manhattan

Richmond District Office at 1775 South Ave. on Staten Island

Brooklyn Atlantic District Office at 625 Atlantic Ave. 2nd Floor in Brooklyn

Coney Island District Office at 2875 W. 8th Street in Brooklyn

College Point District Office at 30-56 Whitestone Expressway in Queens

Garden City District Office at 400 Oak St in Nassau County

Medford District Office at 2799 Route 112, Suite 1 in Suffolk County

Earlier this week, New Jersey's Motor Vehicle Commissioner also said it's adding thousands of Real ID appointments on Thursdays later this month, along with additional mobile appointments on Saturdays beginning in April.

Requirements to get a Real ID

The New York DMV says many of its offices strongly encourage reservations, which can be made online. You can also start the application pre-screening process and see which documents you will need.

The agency warns people to avoid making common mistakes, like failing to provide the correct documents or proof of their full, legal name. The law also requires a new photograph to be taken before the ID can be issued.

Real ID costs the same as renewing a standard license. New York also offers something called an Enhanced ID for an extra $30 fee.

The Enhanced ID meets federal Real ID requirements and can be used when returning to the U.S. from Canada, Mexico and some countries in the Caribbean.