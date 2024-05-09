Real ID deadline is a year away. Here's why you need it and how to get it.

What to know about REAL ID deadline one year away

NEW YORK -- The clock is ticking. Residents have until May 7, 2025, to get the Real ID.

After plenty of delays, the Department of Homeland Security says its deadline for the new federally-required license is real this time.

But it appears millions of people may not be ready. New numbers from the Department of Motor Vehicles show less than half of eligible New Yorkers have them in hand. Roughly 8 million are still without.

Read more: View the DHS interactive Real ID map

Why you need a Real ID and how you get it

The reason for the Real ID is to protect your identification. Experts say the new card is harder to forge because it requires higher standards for states to issue them.

You're going to need one if you're looking to travel by plane, even domestically, without a passport.

Some resident said they think the requirement is overkill.

While many people are waiting until the last minute, DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said you should act now.

"We are being very aggressive," Schroder said.

The DMV created an online guide to help figure out what documents you will need, and in the coming months will also deploy mobile sites statewide, bringing it right to places like parks and libraries.

"We take this deadline very seriously and we are going to do everything that we possibly can so that New Yorkers are aware this deadline is pending," Schroeder said.

Don't get stuck on long lines!

DMVs are likely to be crowded as the deadline approaches. The line outside the office in College Point, Queens, is always long, but in the coming months, it could get even longer.

"There is going to be a huge flood of people," local resident Niko Susic said.

Which is why Susic already got his Real ID.

"I wanted to get it done early, get it out of the way," he said.

Some New Yorkers say it's overkill, but they wont risk not being able to fly.

"It's not necessary for the Real ID, I don't think so," another person said. "But if the government says do that, we have to follow that rule."