New Yorkers can get REAL ID and Enhanced ID. What's the difference and who are they for?

REAL ID vs. Enhanced ID in New York

REAL ID vs. Enhanced ID in New York

REAL ID vs. Enhanced ID in New York

NEW YORK -- You've likely heard of REAL ID, but now there's also Enhanced ID.

New York is one of only a few states issuing Enhanced ID, and in a few months the Transportation Security Administration will start enforcing its use.

REAL ID vs. Enhanced

So what's the difference between REAL ID and Enhanced, and how do you know which one you need?

"An Enhanced ID is a REAL ID. Well, REAL ID complaint. It provides some additional benefits," said Walter McClure, with the New York DMV.

Both are federal documents allowing the holder to fly domestically.

REAL ID come at no additional cost. But for an extra $30, Enhanced ID also allows travel to Mexico, Canada and parts of the Caribbean by land or sea, but not by air.

Who should get Enhanced ID?

Only five states, including New York, offer the Enhanced ID option. Each of them borders Canada.

"If you are living in Suffolk County and you aren't going to Montreal any time soon, it might not be worth your while. But it's something to consider if you're thinking about it," McClure said.

Soon, the U.S. will require a REAL ID, Enhanced ID or a passport for domestic air travel.

Click here for help determining which one is right for you and if the extra $30 is worth it.