N.J. MVC announces Real ID Thursdays to meet appointment demand. Here's when to sign up.

New Jersey's Motor Vehicle Commission is adding more Real ID appointments to keep up with the demand ahead of the May 7 deadline.

All U.S. travelers will soon be required to have a Real ID for domestic flights, or use their passport as identification. As the deadline approaches, New Jersey residents have reported difficulty scheduling appointments statewide.

"Over the last few months, we've seen a dramatic increase in demand for REAL ID from our customers, and we've repeatedly added and reallocated appointments to better meet that demand," Acting NJMVC Chief Administrator Latrecia Littles-Floyd said in a statement Tuesday. "The new initiative announced today will expand access further, helping to service more customers who need or want to get a REAL ID."

Starting on March 20, the MVC will add nearly 4,500 new appointments for "REAL ID Thursdays," including license renewal and non-renewal appointments. Residents can sign up for those appointments on the MVC website starting on March 14.

The MVC will also host a series of mobile unit events on Saturdays, where people can also renew or sign up for a Real ID. Those events are scheduled to start April 5.

An MVC spokesperson previously told CBS News New York about 3,000 new Real ID appointments are added every day at 7 a.m.

How to get a Real ID

Those who already have a New Jersey driver's license need to go online to book an appointment at an MVC location to upgrade to a Real ID. Anyone due for a license renewal is strongly urged to consider upgrading to a Real ID at their license renewal appointment.

If your license is expiring within three months, you can get a Real ID at a license renewal appointment. If your license expiration date is more than three months away, you'll need to book a Real ID non-renewal appointment.

If you do not already have a New Jersey driver's license, you can get a Real ID at a non-driver ID appointment. Residents who just moved to New Jersey can get a Real ID at an out-of-state transfer appointment, and new drivers can get a Real ID at a walk-in transaction after passing their road test.

Residents will need two proofs of residential address, one verifiable Social Security number and identity documents that add up to 6 Real ID points. CLICK HERE for more Frequently Asked Questions.

