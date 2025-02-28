Real ID appointments filling up fast at New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission locations as deadline approaches

The deadline to get the official document known as Real ID is fast approaching, and if you live in New Jersey, you may run into some difficulties.

Starting May 7, all United States travelers are required to have a Real ID when flying domestically, or use their passport for identification.

How to get a Real ID in New Jersey

Those who already have a New Jersey driver's license will need to go online to book an appointment at a Motor Vehicle Commission location to upgrade to a Real ID.

Anyone can upgrade to a Real ID at a Mobile Unit appointment.

If your license is expiring within three months, you can also get a Real ID at a license renewal appointment. If your license expiration date is more than three months away, you'll need to book a Real ID non-renewal appointment.

When CBS News New York's Nick Caloway checked Friday, however, not a single Real ID non-renewal appointment was available across the state.

An MVC spokesperson told CBS News New York about 3,000 new Real ID appointments are added every day at 7 a.m.

"Furthermore, the MVC monitors appointment availability and will regularly add and reallocate appointments to better meet the demand for specific services. Earlier this month, for instance, we opened an additional 36,000 REAL ID non-renewal appointments and we will be announcing new initiatives to expand opportunities and appointments to get a REAL ID soon," the spokesperson said in part.

Anyone due for a license renewal is strongly urged to consider upgrading to a Real ID at their license renewal appointment.

If you do not already have a New Jersey driver's license, you can get a Real ID at a non-driver ID appointment. Residents who have just moved to New Jersey can get a Real ID at an out-of-state transfer appointment, and new drivers can get a Real ID at a walk-in transaction after passing their road test.

What is Real ID?

Thomas Carter, federal security director for TSA New Jersey, says Real IDs are an enhanced form of identification, which makes flying safer.

"Which provides that high degree of confidence that that person on that driver's license is exactly who they say they are," he said.

The requirement was supposed to be in place years ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays.

"This is the closest we have ever been. We are 68 days away. So again, the best thing you can do is prepare," Carter said Friday.