Former CNN anchor John Avlon could help Democrats take control of the House, expert says. Here's how

How John Avlon could help Democrats take control of the House

NEW YORK -- George Latimer's blowout 17-point victory over incumbent Rep. Jamaal Bowman in New York's 16th Congressional District got national attention, but the races that will determine whether the Democrats prevail in Washington were often a whole lot quieter.

As CBS New York political reporter Marcia Kramer reports, should Latimer prevail in November, it won't change the political scorecard in Congress. That's not the case in the Suffolk County Primary, where moderate John Avlon won the opportunity to take down Nick LaLota, one of the freshman Republicans Democrats are targeting.

Democratic control of the House may come down to New York, expert says

The former CNN anchor is one of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries' best hopes of helping Democrats take control of the House.

After winning his Primary, he wasted no time in going after LaLota, one of nearly half a dozen suburban freshmen in New York that have targets on their backs.

"I'm not going to let Nick LaLota play the same old game we've seen here on Long Island, in Suffolk County, of pretending to be moderate at home then voting MAGA in Washington. I'm not going to let folks forget that he celebrated the overturning of Roe v. Wade," Avlon said.

Political consultant J.C. Polanco knows that the road to Democratic control of the House runs through New York, and he thinks that a moderate like Avlon has a good shot in a swing district that has sent both Republicans like Lee Zeldin and Democrats like Tim Bishop to Washington.

"He's a centrist. He's a known centrist. He's been a moderate on a lot of issues," political consultant J.C. Polanco said.

It will depend, Polanco says, on the positions Avlon takes that will galvanize voters.

"If Avlon, for example, can make the case that we have to do something about the border, similar to what we saw Suozzi do in his special election, he's going to resonate very well with moderates and independents in the district that he's going to need desperately in order to win," Polanco said.

It's a lesson state Sen. John Mannion, who won his Primary to take on freshman Syracuse Republican Brandon Williams, should also take to heart.

In addition to Williams and LaLota, Democrats are targeting Anthony D'Esposito in Nassau County, Marc Molinaro in Dutchess County and Mike Lawler in Rockland County.

What issues will be key in New York's November elections?

While Latimer was able to defeat incumbent "Squad" member Bowman with the help of Jewish voters upset with Bowman's positions on the Middle East war, the fall contests are expected to focus on immigration, a woman's right to choose, and pocketbook issues like SALT -- the ability to deduct state real estate taxes and the fear that Republicans will alter social security and Medicare.

"I think those issues always help Democrats, especially when they're able to scare folks and say, hey, the Republican boogeyman is coming after your social security," Polanco said.

Avlon seems to have learned that lesson.

"We common sense Democrats ... We're liberal patriots and pragmatic problem-solvers," he said.

Democrats spent $25 million in the Latimer-Bowman race. The fall spending is expected to far exceed that number.