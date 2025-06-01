Northern lights could be visible tonight in the NYC area. Here's when to get the best look.

The northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, could be visible tonight in the New York City area after a breezy Sunday in the Tri-State Area.

Here's when and where to get the best look.

Northern lights forecast

All of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will have a decent chance of seeing the northern lights overnight Sunday.

CBS News New York

Winds should relax tonight and it will be cool again as temperatures dip back into the 40s and low 50s.

With clear skies in place, the northern lights may be visible, especially in the northwest suburbs. The best viewing will be between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. in the Hudson Valley, Catskills and northwest New Jersey.

CBS News New York

The northern lights put on a show over New York and New Jersey last October, as forecasters watched for a potentially severe geomagnetic storm.

Photos from last year show the sky lit up in pink and purple across the northeast.

Sunday's forecast

With a chilly breeze, temperatures on Sunday morning reached the 40s and low 50s. That breeze will linger throughout the day, but there will be much more sunshine than yesterday.

A spot shower could develop north and west of New York City, but it will be dry overall, with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s.

There is still a high risk of rip currents for south facing beaches in Suffolk County.

Looking ahead

As we start the new week, a warming trend will commence. Monday looks to be an absolutely stunning day, with loads of sunshine and highs in the mid-70s.

CBS News New York

Temps will rise further on Tuesday and beyond. Widespread highs in the 80s, and even low 90s, are likely as we approach the end of the week. Humidity levels will also rise, making it feel very much like summer.

CBS News New York

Throughout the week, not much rain is expected.

contributed to this report.