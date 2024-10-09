NYC area could see northern lights from geomagnetic storm this week. Here's what to know.

NEW YORK -- A potentially severe geomagnetic storm is expected to trigger the northern lights, or aurora borealis, around the New York City area this week.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center issued a geomagnetic storm watch for the G4 storm, the second-highest classification.

"A fast CME erupted from the Sun the evening of 8 Oct and is likely to arrive at Earth on 10 Oct. This CME has been analyzed and there is potential to reach G4 levels upon arrival and throughout CME passage," the SWPC posted on social media.

What is a geomagnetic storm?

New York City's Office of Emergency Management says it's monitoring the potentially severe geomagnetic storm, which could impact some of the area's infrastructure as soon as Thursday into Friday.

"These storms can disrupt our planet's magnetic field, leading to potential interference with radio communications, satellite functionality, and in some cases, power grid stability," OEM posted online.

Officials said power outages are unlikely, but in the event of an problem, make sure to stock up on:

Flashlights and batteries

One gallon of water per person, per day

Non-perishable snacks

New Yorkers are encouraged to sign up for the city's Notify NYC alerts for real-time updates.

Earlier this year, NOAA said an "extreme" G5 storm reached Earth, and officials also warned the power grid or communication systems could be impacted.

Will northern lights be visible around NYC?

New York City's light pollution is often a challenge in seeing the northern lights, but experts recommend finding an open field or a flat area with a clear view of the horizon. Fortunately, the forecast in our area looks pretty clear Thursday and Friday.

It's a big month to keep an eye on the skies, as the next supermoon is coming up on Oct. 17 and the Orionids meteor shower peaks around Oct. 20.

Stick with CBS News New York for an update as the geomagnetic storm approaches. For the latest map, see NOAA's aurora forecast model here.