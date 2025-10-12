Strong winds, flooding hit Jersey Shore communities as nor'easter moves up East Coast

Powerful, tall waves were crashing into the beach in Ocean City, New Jersey, on Sunday.

It was a sight to see for many who visited the boardwalk to capture Mother Nature in action.

"I had to get video of that, 'cause you don't normally see that here. It's usually two or three feet maybe in the summer," said John Knauss.

"I just love seeing just that power in the water because it is just majestic," Nancy Hopkins said.

But despite the scenic views, officials warned residents about potentially dangerous conditions because of the nor'easter. Early Sunday afternoon, the area was already beginning to see whipping winds, steady rain and roads inundated with water.

Several streets were flooded throughout the area, and many of them were impassable.

"(The water has) come up as high as the steps since we had this house renovated about 10 years ago. We are higher up. I'm not concerned," Chris Bell said.

Bell says his home should be safe since it's on higher ground, but he had to move his car. Bell says he's expecting more water around his home than in years past.

CBS News Philadelphia

"We might get water in the garage for the first time in 10 years," he said.

The impact of the storm could also be seen in Sea Isle City.

"I've never seen it like this this time of year," Karl Molinelli said.

"It's hurricane-like conditions here, and it's very windy," said John Pergolini.

Area roads were also flooded in Sea Isle. Our cameras even captured the moment officials from the police and fire departments responded to a car that got stuck in the water.

Pergolini says he's prepared for what's to come if the storm gets worse.

"We hunkered down. Took all the chairs in. Sealed around the doors ... and we are just going to ride it out," he said.