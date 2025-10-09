Nor'easter barreling toward NYC this weekend. Here's what to expect, and when.

First Alert Weather: Feeling like fall around Tri-State Area

First Alert Weather: Feeling like fall around Tri-State Area

First Alert Weather: Feeling like fall around Tri-State Area

We're gearing up for another round of wet weather in and around New York City, as a potential nor'easter takes aim at the East Coast this holiday weekend.

Heavy rain, gusty winds and coastal flooding are all on the table — though exactly how bad it gets depends on the storm's track.

CBS News New York

A coastal low is expected to form off the Southeast coast on Saturday, then move northward. If it hugs the shoreline, New York City could see the brunt of its rain and wind Sunday into Monday. If it tracks farther offshore, impacts will be lighter — but it's too soon to tell.

Right now, we're expecting 1-2" of rain, with wind gusts potentially topping 40-50 mph along the coast. That's enough to cause street flooding, some power outages and even travel delays.

The bottom line:

Flooding: Low-lying and waterfront areas may deal with water on streets and in basements.

Wind: Strong gusts could knock down branches and cause scattered power outages.

Transit: Air travel could also see delays or cancellations.

Driving: Heavy rain and ponding will make for slick roads — not the best holiday weekend for road trips.

CBS News New York

If you're struggling to find the bright side to all of this, the latest drought conditions were released Thursday morning, and a considerable part of our area is now under a moderate drought, with severe drought conditions across North Jersey.

We need the rain.

Click here to check the latest watches, warnings and alerts.