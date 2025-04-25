New Jersey wildfire can be fully contained over weekend if weather cooperates, firefighters say

New Jersey firefighters are confident the wildfire burning for days in Ocean County will be fully contained over the weekend, and it looks like the weather will be on their side.

The Jones Road Wildfire, which authorities ruled was arson, was 60% contained Friday evening after more than 15,000 acres have burned.

The Ocean County Prosecutor charged 19-year-old Joseph Kling, saying he started a bonfire off Jones Road in Waretown and left it unattended. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Acting Governor Tahesha Way said Friday that FEMA had approved federal funding for the state.

Smoky conditions persist amid New Jersey wildfire

Smoky conditions persisted Friday in parts of the Lacey Township pine barrens, where thousands had to be evacuated when the fire started.

But residents' fears are subsiding.

"When I left, I thought this was going to be it. I really did. I thought it was going to be gone," said Lou Veltre.

For now, they're keeping their windows closed and trying to stay safe.

"Terrible air, you know. Can't breathe," Jeff Marques said.

"You have a lot of elderly people in here, oxygen," Veltre said. "The house, it smells like smoke though. There's a lot of smoke in the house."

"All of the firemen, and the police and the first responders here, we just can't thank them enough," Diane Boyle said.

Businesses supporting first responders

The wildfire destroyed Liberty Door and Awning's facility at a nearby industrial park. As its owners try to rebuild, other business owners are offering their help.

"The night of the fires, we just wanted to see what we could do to help. So we jumped right in and started bringing cases of water and driving around, and just giving the first responders that were standing out," Jessica Most, co-owner of Pies Pizza, said.

Most and her husband also own an ice cream shop and another pizza place that lost power.

"One of our regulars, he reached out to us and said he wanted to, do something even bigger," Most said. "So he had people calling in and donating pizzas. So, I think the final count was 44 pizzas, and he said it took him over two hours to deliver them."